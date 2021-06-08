Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan spinner and lower order batsman Shadab Khan has admitted that he says “O bhai” a lot.
Shadab made the revelation during a question and answer session he held with fans on Twitter.
“O bhai” #AskShadab https://t.co/f7d1E7pIQJ
— Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) May 31, 2021
Shadab is now preparing for the resumption of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Abu Dhabi from June 9 to 24, where he will captain Islamabad United.
Prior to the tournament’s postponement earlier this year, Shadab scored 32 runs in four matches at an average of eight and a strike-rate of 110.34.
He also claimed two wickets at an average of 56.50 and economy rate of 8.69.
Islamabad United will be back in action on June 9 when they take on the Lahore Qalandars.
