Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan picked big-hitting India opener Rohit Sharma as the batsmen he finds it difficult to bowl to.

Rohit is among the best batsmen in the world, particularly in limited overs cricket, but he has been excelling in Test cricket as well.

Rohit has scored 2,615 runs in 38 Tests, which includes seven centuries and 12 fifties, at an average of 46.69.

He has also accumulated 9,205 runs in 227 ODIs, which includes 29 hundreds and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 48.96.

As for his T20 International career, the 34-year-old has amassed 2,864 runs in 111 matches, which includes four centuries and 22 fifties, at an average of 32.54.

Shadab made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Shadab is now preparing for the resumption of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Abu Dhabi from June 9 to 24, where he will captain Islamabad United.

Prior to the tournament’s postponement earlier this year, Shadab scored 32 runs in four matches at an average of eight and a strike-rate of 110.34.

He also claimed two wickets at an average of 56.50 and economy rate of 8.69.

Islamabad United will be back in action on June 9 when they take on the Lahore Qalandars.

ALSO CHECK OUT: My best friend other than Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan on Pakistan big-hitter who can take wickets as well

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2191 ( 5.96 % ) Karachi Kings 5436 ( 14.8 % ) Lahore Qalandars 9259 ( 25.2 % ) Multan Sultans 1940 ( 5.28 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2654 ( 7.22 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15257 ( 41.53 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2191 ( 5.96 % ) Karachi Kings 5436 ( 14.8 % ) Lahore Qalandars 9259 ( 25.2 % ) Multan Sultans 1940 ( 5.28 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2654 ( 7.22 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15257 ( 41.53 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related