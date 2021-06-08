Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan has revealed that big-hitting all-rounder Faheem Ashraf is his best friend other than pace bowler Hasan Ali.

Shadab revealed this during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Shadab, Faheem and Hasan are all preparing for the resumption of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Abu Dhabi from June 9 to 24.

Shadab captains Islamabad United, while Faheem and Hasan both play for the franchise as well.

Prior to the tournament’s postponement earlier this year, Shadab scored 32 runs in four matches at an average of eight and a strike-rate of 110.34.

He also claimed two wickets at an average of 56.50 and economy rate of 8.69.

Hasan took six wickets in four games at an average of 14.83 and an economy rate of 5.56.

As for Faheem, he accumulated 49 runs in four matches at an average of 16.33 and a strike-rate of 158.06.

He has also picked up four wickets at an average of 20 and an economy rate of 6.15.

Islamabad United will be back in action on June 9 when they take on the Lahore Qalandars.

