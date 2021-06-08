Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Australia batsman Jake Weatherald has called Pakistan pace bowler an “awesome competitor”.

Hasan took one wicket in the one ODI he played against South Africa at an average of 76 before claiming seven wickets in the four-match T20 series at an average of 18.71.

As for the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, Hasan only played one game, but did extremely well as he finished with career-best figures of 4-18.

In the two-Test series, he picked up 14 wickets at an average of 8.92.

Overall, Hasan has taken four five-wicket hauls in his last three Tests.

In regards to the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Hasan took six wickets in four matches for Islamabad United at an average of 14.83 and an economy rate of 5.56 prior to the tournament’s postponement.

“Hasan Ali looks like an awesome competitor as well,” Weatherald told Cricket Pakistan.

Weatherald’s comments come ahead of the resumption of the PSL in Abu Dhabi from June 9 to 24, where he will play for the Quetta Gladiators.

The 26-year-old will be going into the competition on the back of a highly successful Big Bash League (BBL) campaign. He finished as the sixth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 433 runs in 15 matches for the Adelaide Strikers, which included three fifties, at an average of 36.08 and a strike-rate of 141.04.

The Gladiators will be back in action on June 11 when they face Islamabad United.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Don’t want to face him too much, Jake Weatherald on quality Pakistan bowler

