Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Australia batsman Jake Weatherald has heaped praise on Quetta Gladiators captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed, saying he led Pakistan to great success.

Sarfaraz used to captain Pakistan in all three formats and one of his crowning achievements was leading the team to victory in the 2017 Champions Trophy.

Weatherald admitted that he is excited to learn from Sarfaraz and be around him since he has accomplished some incredible feats.

“I have watched him play Test cricket and do amazingly well. I have also watched that Champions Trophy final match, when they won it,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“It is pretty amazing that I will get to rub shoulders with someone, who has been there and done it against some of the best in the world and also led [the] Pakistani team to some great success.”

Sarfaraz was in good form prior to the PSL’s postponement as he finished as the fifth-highest run-scorer with 185 runs in five games, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 37 and a strike-rate of 146.82.

The tournament will now resume in Abu Dhabi from June 9 to 24.

As for Weatherald, he will be going into the competition on the back of a highly successful Big Bash League (BBL) campaign. He finished as the sixth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 433 runs in 15 matches for the Adelaide Strikers, which included three fifties, at an average of 36.08 and a strike-rate of 141.04.

The Gladiators will be back in action on June 11 when they face Islamabad United.

ALSO CHECK OUT: An awesome person, Jake Weatherald on Pakistan player averaging 37 in the PSL

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2191 ( 5.96 % ) Karachi Kings 5436 ( 14.8 % ) Lahore Qalandars 9259 ( 25.2 % ) Multan Sultans 1940 ( 5.28 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2654 ( 7.22 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15257 ( 41.53 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2191 ( 5.96 % ) Karachi Kings 5436 ( 14.8 % ) Lahore Qalandars 9259 ( 25.2 % ) Multan Sultans 1940 ( 5.28 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2654 ( 7.22 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15257 ( 41.53 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related