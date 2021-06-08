Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Australia batsman Jake Weatherald said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is “an awesome person” who is very approachable.

Weatherald’s comments come ahead of the resumption of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Abu Dhabi from June 9 to 24, where he will play for the Gladiators.

The 26-year-old will be going into the competition on the back of a highly successful Big Bash League (BBL) campaign. He finished as the sixth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 433 runs in 15 matches for the Adelaide Strikers, which included three fifties, at an average of 36.08 and a strike-rate of 141.04.

“Obviously, I have had a chat with some of the international players that have played against him and have had conversations with him,” Weatherald told Cricket Pakistan.

“They all have said that he is an awesome person and someone that you can approach and wants the best for the team. I think that is something that I really value in a captain.”

Sarfaraz was in good form prior to the PSL’s postponement as he finished as the fifth-highest run-scorer with 185 runs in five games, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 37 and a strike-rate of 146.82.

The Gladiators will be back in action on June 11 when they face Islamabad United.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Leads by example, Jake Weatherald on Pakistan player with an animated character

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2191 ( 5.96 % ) Karachi Kings 5436 ( 14.8 % ) Lahore Qalandars 9259 ( 25.2 % ) Multan Sultans 1940 ( 5.28 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2654 ( 7.22 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15257 ( 41.53 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2191 ( 5.96 % ) Karachi Kings 5436 ( 14.8 % ) Lahore Qalandars 9259 ( 25.2 % ) Multan Sultans 1940 ( 5.28 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2654 ( 7.22 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15257 ( 41.53 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related