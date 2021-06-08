Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Australia batsman Jake Weatherald said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed leads by example and has an animated character.

Weatherald’s comments come ahead of the resumption of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Abu Dhabi from June 9 to 24, where he will play for the Gladiators.

In the 2020/21 Big Bash League (BBL), the 26-year-old, who represented the Adelaide Strikers, finished as the sixth-highest run-scorer with 433 runs in 15 matches, which included three fifties, at an average of 36.08 and a strike-rate of 141.04.

“He [Sarfaraz] looks like a very animated character, which is awesome for the team. He is someone who leads by example,” Weatherald told Cricket Pakistan.

Sarfaraz was in good form prior to the PSL’s postponement as he finished as the fifth-highest run-scorer with 185 runs in five games, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 37 and a strike-rate of 146.82.

The Gladiators will be back in action on June 11 when they face Islamabad United.

