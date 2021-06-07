Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary seamer Wasim Akram has backed left-arm pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi to take a lot of wickets for Pakistan.

So far, Afridi has taken 58 wickets in 17 Tests at an average of 29.58, 51 wickets in 25 ODIs at an average of 22.90 and 27 wickets in 25 T20 Internationals at an average of 27.37.

Most recently, Afridi excelled during the recent tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

In the series against the Proteas, the 21-year-old took six wickets in the three ODIs at an average of 32.33.

As for the T20 series, he claimed three wickets in four matches at an average of 44.33 and an economy rate of 8.86.

Afridi was rested for the entire three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, but played in the two-Test series that followed, where he picked up 10 wickets at an average of 16.40.

“I think he is a great talent and going forward he will take a lot of wickets for Pakistan,” Wasim told Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi will now represent the Lahore Qalandars when the Pakistan Super League (PSL) resumes in Abu Dhabi from June 9 to 24.

Prior to the tournament’s postponement earlier this year, Afridi was the joint second-highest wicket-taker with nine wickets in four matches at an average of 12.55 and an economy rate of 7.06.

The Qalandars currently sit in fourth place on the standings with three wins from four matches and will be back in action on June 9 when they take on Islamabad United.

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2158 ( 5.94 % ) Karachi Kings 5353 ( 14.73 % ) Lahore Qalandars 9064 ( 24.94 % ) Multan Sultans 1917 ( 5.27 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2622 ( 7.21 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15230 ( 41.91 % )

