Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Iconic Pakistan fast bowler and Karachi Kings president Wasim Akram said it will take New Zealand power-hitter Martin Guptill some time to adjust to the heat in the UAE.

This comes ahead of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) resumption, with the remainder of the tournament to be held in Abu Dhabi from June 9 to 24.

Guptill was picked by the Kings, who are the defending champions, in the replacement draft.

Wasim noted that Guptill will be coming to the scorching heat in the UAE from New Zealand, where winter is going on right now.

Despite this, Wasim is confident that Guptill and all the other players will have no problem acclimatising to the hot conditions.

“It will also be hot. It is 40 today and I think it will be 45 or 46 [degrees] during the day of dry heat. The teams will have to acclimatise,” Wasim told Cricket Pakistan.

“Not just Karachi Kings, but every player will have to acclimatise. Our player from New Zealand Martin Guptill is coming from a place that has winter right now. Imagine him coming from the winter weather into this intense heat so it will take some time to adjust.”

The Kings will be back in action on June 10 when they take on the Multan Sultans.

Currently, the Kings sit atop the standings with three wins in five games, while the Sultans are in fifth place with one win in five matches.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Talented all-rounder and gun fielder, Wasim Akram on Pakistan Under-19 superstar

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2159 ( 5.94 % ) Karachi Kings 5353 ( 14.73 % ) Lahore Qalandars 9065 ( 24.94 % ) Multan Sultans 1917 ( 5.27 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2622 ( 7.21 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15230 ( 41.9 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2159 ( 5.94 % ) Karachi Kings 5353 ( 14.73 % ) Lahore Qalandars 9065 ( 24.94 % ) Multan Sultans 1917 ( 5.27 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2622 ( 7.21 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15230 ( 41.9 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related