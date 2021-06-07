Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram said Under-19 captain Qasim Akram is a “very talented all-rounder” and “gun fielder”.

In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Qasim accumulated 389 runs in eight matches for Central Punjab, which included three fifties, at an average of 35.36.

He also took 13 wickets at an average of 34.76.

The 18-year-old was in fabulous form in the Pakistan Cup as he was the seventh-highest run-scorer with 462 runs in 12 matches, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 57.75.

He also took six wickets at an average of 63.

Qasim is also part of the Karachi Kings’ squad for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but didn’t feature in any games prior to the tournament’s postponement earlier this year.

The PSL is now set to resume in Abu Dhabi from June 9 to 24.

“I think we have a very talented all-rounder in Qasim Akram. I have seen him, he is a gun fielder. He was also announced as the Under-19 captain,” Wasim told Cricket Pakistan.

“Unfortunately, the tour couldn’t happen. But we have good enough players. We have 18 right now and we had the option of getting two new overseas players but I didn’t want to just get overseas players for no reason and they would sit on the bench. I thought it would be better to give Pakistani youngsters a chance.”

The Kings will be back in action on June 10 when they take on the Multan Sultans.

Currently, the Kings sit atop the standings with three wins in five games, while the Sultans are in fifth place with one win in five matches.

