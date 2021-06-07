Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan great and Karachi Kings president Wasim Akram has called Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi an “excellent player”.

Wasim made the comments when talking about the replacement players the Kings had signed ahead of the resumption of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Abu Dhabi from June 9 to 24.

Since Nabi, Dan Christian and Joe Clarke won’t be available, the Kings picked Najibullah Zadran, Martin Guptill and Thisara Perera as replacements.

Nabi was in fantastic form for the Kings prior to the tournament’s postponement earlier this year as he scored 174 runs in five matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 58 and a strike-rate of 179.38.

He also took one wicket at an average of 84 and an economy rate of 7.63.

“For us, my mindset is that this is a new tournament. We are going to start from scratch. We are not considering the top position and will start from the beginning,” Wasim told Cricket Pakistan.

“The team also doesn’t have the same players as it did last time. I think we got pretty good replacements. We got Najibullah Zadran, Martin Guptill and Thisara Perera. We found the players we needed to replace Dan Christian, Joe Clarke, and Mohammad Nabi, who is an excellent player. We got Zadran in place of (Colin) Ingram.”

The Kings will be back in action on June 10 when they take on the Multan Sultans.

Currently, the Kings sit atop the standings with three wins in five games, while the Sultans are in fifth place with one win in five matches.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Will take him time to adjust to the heat, Wasim Akram on New Zealand six-hitter who will play for the Karachi Kings

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2158 ( 5.94 % ) Karachi Kings 5353 ( 14.73 % ) Lahore Qalandars 9064 ( 24.94 % ) Multan Sultans 1917 ( 5.27 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2622 ( 7.21 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15230 ( 41.91 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2158 ( 5.94 % ) Karachi Kings 5353 ( 14.73 % ) Lahore Qalandars 9064 ( 24.94 % ) Multan Sultans 1917 ( 5.27 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2622 ( 7.21 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15230 ( 41.91 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related