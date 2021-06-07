Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan speedster Wasim Akram said left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi’s bowling is getting stronger.

In the series against South Africa, Afridi took six wickets in the three ODIs at an average of 32.33.

As for the T20 series, he claimed three wickets in four matches at an average of 44.33 and an economy rate of 8.86.

Afridi was rested for the entire three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, but played in the two-Test series that followed, where he picked up 10 wickets at an average of 16.40.

“His bowling is getting stronger, he is gaining awareness and a sound mentality,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi will now represent the Lahore Qalandars when the Pakistan Super League (PSL) resumes in Abu Dhabi from June 9 to 24.

Prior to the tournament’s postponement earlier this year, Afridi was the joint second-highest wicket-taker with nine wickets in four matches at an average of 12.55 and an economy rate of 7.06.

The Qalandars currently sit in fourth place on the standings with three wins from four matches and will be back in action on June 9 when they take on Islamabad United.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Just needs to bowl sensibly, Wasim Akram on Pakistan player people are concerned about

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2158 ( 5.94 % ) Karachi Kings 5353 ( 14.73 % ) Lahore Qalandars 9064 ( 24.94 % ) Multan Sultans 1917 ( 5.27 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2622 ( 7.21 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15230 ( 41.91 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2158 ( 5.94 % ) Karachi Kings 5353 ( 14.73 % ) Lahore Qalandars 9064 ( 24.94 % ) Multan Sultans 1917 ( 5.27 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2622 ( 7.21 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15230 ( 41.91 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related