Legendary Pakistan quick bowler Wasim Akram believes fellow left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is “only going to get better”.

While Afridi has made a sensational start to his international career, many people are worried about his heavy workload and what kind of toll it might take on his body going forward.

However, Wasim doesn’t think “there is anything to this burnout issue” and is confident that the 21-year-old will be fine.

He added that Afridi doesn’t play any other cricket, such as county cricket, so he has plenty of time to rest and recuperate when Pakistan aren’t playing.

“He doesn’t play county cricket so for him this cricket is very important. Especially during these early years. I don’t think there is anything to this burnout issue. I think he is only going to get better,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

In the series against South Africa, Afridi took six wickets in the three ODIs at an average of 32.33.

As for the T20 series, he claimed three wickets in four matches at an average of 44.33 and an economy rate of 8.86.

Afridi was rested for the entire three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, but played in the two-Test series that followed, where he picked up 10 wickets at an average of 16.40.

He will now represent the Lahore Qalandars when the Pakistan Super League (PSL) resumes in Abu Dhabi from June 9 to 24.

Prior to the tournament’s postponement earlier this year, Afridi was the joint second-highest wicket-taker with nine wickets in four matches at an average of 12.55 and an economy rate of 7.06.

The Qalandars currently sit in fourth place on the standings with three wins from four matches and will be back in action on June 9 when they take on Islamabad United.

