Pakistan icon Wasim Akram said left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi just needs to bowl sensibly in order to avoid falling victim to injuries.

Wasim’s comments come after many people have voiced their concerns about Afridi’s workload since he is Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats.

However, Wasim noted that there isn’t much to worry about as long as the 21-year-old plays sensibly and doesn’t take unnecessary risks.

“I still feel that if he keeps bowling and playing sensibly, it’s not like crazy cricket, he is just playing for Pakistan in all three formats,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

In the series against South Africa, Afridi took six wickets in the three ODIs at an average of 32.33.

As for the T20 series, he claimed three wickets in four matches at an average of 44.33 and an economy rate of 8.86.

Afridi was rested for the entire three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, but played in the two-Test series that followed, where he picked up 10 wickets at an average of 16.40.

He will now represent the Lahore Qalandars when the Pakistan Super League (PSL) resumes in Abu Dhabi from June 9 to 24.

Prior to the tournament’s postponement earlier this year, Afridi was the joint second-highest wicket-taker with nine wickets in four matches at an average of 12.55 and an economy rate of 7.06.

The Qalandars currently sit in fourth place on the standings with three wins from four matches and will be back in action on June 9 when they take on Islamabad United.

