Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has confirmed that he will be receiving British citizenship in the future.

Amir revealed that he currently has “indefinite leave to remain in the United Kingdom” and that he plans to let his children grow up in England and go to school there.

While he intends to play for another six to seven years, the 29-year-old, who retired from international cricket last year, insisted that he has not thought about what he plans to do when he gets his British citizenship.

Amir retired in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.

“At the moment I’ve been granted indefinite leave to remain in the United Kingdom. I’m enjoying my cricket these days and plan to play for another 6 or 7 years so let’s see how things go,” he told PakPassion.

“My children will grow up in England and receive their education there so no doubt I will be spending a fair amount of time there.

“At the moment, I’ve not really thought about the other possibilities and opportunities available and how things will turn out when I receive British citizenship in the future.”

