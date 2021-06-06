Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir said T20 teams around the world are starting to take notice of and sign young power-hitter Haider Ali.

Amir’s comments come after Haider was picked by the Jamaica Tallawahs for the upcoming edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The 29-year-old, who will be representing the Barbados Tridents, noted that Haider’s success stems from his outstanding performance in last year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In that tournament, Haider, 20, scored 239 runs in 10 matches for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 26.55 and a strike-rate of 157.23.

“Look at the likes of Haider Ali who have performed well in the PSL and are now being signed up by Twenty20 teams around the world,” Amir told PakPassion.

Prior to this year’s PSL postponement, Haider accumulated 119 runs five games, which includes a top score of 50, at an average 29.75 and a strike-rate of 175.

Amir, meanwhile, has taken four wickets in five matches for the Karachi Kings at an average of 38.75 and an economy rate of 7.75.

The PSL will now resume in Abu Dhabi from June 9 to 24.

The Kings, who are the defending champions, sit atop the standings with three wins from their five games, while the Zalmi are in second place with the same number of wins from the same number of matches.

Both the Kings and Zalmi will be in action on June 10 as the former will take on the Multan Sultans while the latter will face the Lahore Qalandars.

