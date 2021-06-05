Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi recalled the day iconic opener Saeed Anwar made his career-best 194.
Anwar’s incredible knock against India in May 1997 came off 146 balls and included 22 boundaries and five sixes. He was named Man of the Match as he led the men in green to a 35-run win.
Afridi noted that the “heat and humidity was crazy and the crowd was deflated”, but he was glad to have witnessed Anwar play arguably the best innings of his career.
Shahid Afridi on Saeed Anwar's brilliant 194 "For Saeed bhai & for Pakistan, I ran a lot that day. The heat & humidity was crazy & the crowd was deflated. There was pin-drop silence apart from our calls for runs. What a day! What an innings! Saeed Anwar at his finest" #cricket pic.twitter.com/PBKEuFAUKm
— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 21, 2021
Anwar represented Pakistan in 55 Tests and accumulated 4,052 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 25 fifties, at an average of 45.52.
He also featured in 247 ODIs, where he scored 8,824 runs, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.
