Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi recalled the day iconic opener Saeed Anwar made his career-best 194.

Anwar’s incredible knock against India in May 1997 came off 146 balls and included 22 boundaries and five sixes. He was named Man of the Match as he led the men in green to a 35-run win.

Afridi noted that the “heat and humidity was crazy and the crowd was deflated”, but he was glad to have witnessed Anwar play arguably the best innings of his career.

Shahid Afridi on Saeed Anwar's brilliant 194 "For Saeed bhai & for Pakistan, I ran a lot that day. The heat & humidity was crazy & the crowd was deflated. There was pin-drop silence apart from our calls for runs. What a day! What an innings! Saeed Anwar at his finest" #cricket pic.twitter.com/PBKEuFAUKm — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 21, 2021

“For Saeed bhai and for Pakistan, I ran a lot that day. The heat and humidity was crazy and the crowd was deflated. There was pin-drop silence apart from our calls for runs. What a day! What an innings! Saeed Anwar at his finest,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Anwar represented Pakistan in 55 Tests and accumulated 4,052 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 25 fifties, at an average of 45.52.

He also featured in 247 ODIs, where he scored 8,824 runs, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.

ALSO CHECK OUT: One of the toughest to bowl to, Pat Cummins on Pakistan batsman who is the prized wicket

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 19078 ( 18.85 % ) Waqar Younis 1981 ( 1.96 % ) Javed Miandad 6311 ( 6.24 % ) Shahid Afridi 29267 ( 28.91 % ) Imran Khan 19372 ( 19.14 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2352 ( 2.32 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1552 ( 1.53 % ) Hanif Mohammad 236 ( 0.23 % ) Younis Khan 3928 ( 3.88 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1566 ( 1.55 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 6035 ( 5.96 % ) Saeed Anwar 7300 ( 7.21 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 800 ( 0.79 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1440 ( 1.42 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 19078 ( 18.85 % ) Waqar Younis 1981 ( 1.96 % ) Javed Miandad 6311 ( 6.24 % ) Shahid Afridi 29267 ( 28.91 % ) Imran Khan 19372 ( 19.14 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2352 ( 2.32 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1552 ( 1.53 % ) Hanif Mohammad 236 ( 0.23 % ) Younis Khan 3928 ( 3.88 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1566 ( 1.55 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 6035 ( 5.96 % ) Saeed Anwar 7300 ( 7.21 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 800 ( 0.79 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1440 ( 1.42 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related