Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has asked where Naseem Shah and Muhammad Musa are now.

Amir noted that both youngsters were “hailed as the next bowling superstars”, but have not featured in the last couple of series for Pakistan.

The 29-year-old pointed out that the duo’s failure to have a major impact at the international level stems from their inexperience and not playing enough domestic cricket.

“I look at some of the bowlers such as Muhammad Musa and Naseem Shah and ask, where are they now? They are nowhere to be seen after being hailed as the next bowling superstars,” he told PakPassion.

“This is due to the process and culture in Pakistan of throwing a player into the deep end and hoping that he will perform, rather than knowing that he is ready and will perform. Players aren’t ready, yet they are being selected in the hope that they will learn from Waqar Younis or the other coaches whilst playing international cricket.

“We pick a batch of youngsters and if one or two out of the group do well, the selectors and management then give themselves a pat on the back and say there you go, we are producing good young cricketers. It’s a flawed way of thinking.”

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 30860 ( 15.76 % ) Babar Azam 136532 ( 69.7 % ) Steve Smith 4951 ( 2.53 % ) Ben Stokes 6063 ( 3.1 % ) Kane Williamson 8405 ( 4.29 % ) Joe Root 142 ( 0.07 % ) Rashid Khan 1144 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 355 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5240 ( 2.68 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 593 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 433 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1155 ( 0.59 % )

