Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has asked where Naseem Shah and Muhammad Musa are now.
Amir noted that both youngsters were “hailed as the next bowling superstars”, but have not featured in the last couple of series for Pakistan.
The 29-year-old pointed out that the duo’s failure to have a major impact at the international level stems from their inexperience and not playing enough domestic cricket.
“I look at some of the bowlers such as Muhammad Musa and Naseem Shah and ask, where are they now? They are nowhere to be seen after being hailed as the next bowling superstars,” he told PakPassion.
“This is due to the process and culture in Pakistan of throwing a player into the deep end and hoping that he will perform, rather than knowing that he is ready and will perform. Players aren’t ready, yet they are being selected in the hope that they will learn from Waqar Younis or the other coaches whilst playing international cricket.
“We pick a batch of youngsters and if one or two out of the group do well, the selectors and management then give themselves a pat on the back and say there you go, we are producing good young cricketers. It’s a flawed way of thinking.”
ALSO CHECK OUT: Looked ready and primed for international cricket, Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Amir on India big-hitting trio who don’t need much advice or coaching
One thought on “Where are they now, Amir on two Pakistan players who were the next bowling superstars”
PCB invested so much on you, ppl forgave what you did in London and please recall your performance in last two years,only one five wicket haul where AUS got more than 300, you have done nothing, so stop this blame game n prove your self with ball not raising fingers on other youngsters, you also came to the scene through same culture. so zipp off.