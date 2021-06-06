Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir said there was no way that spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim and batsman Haris Sohail should have been left out for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Many people agree with Amir’s opinion, even though Pakistan beat the Proteas in the ODI and T20 series and Zimbabwe in the T20 and Test series.

Amir even went as far as saying that Imad and Haris are “getting harsh treatment from the selectors”.

“Absolutely, but only they can answer why they sit quietly. We can all see who is getting harsh treatment from the selectors. There is no way that Imad Wasim and Haris Sohail should have been left out of the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe,” he told PakPassion.

“They are told that they need to improve in certain areas and come out of their comfort zone but look at their replacements. What about the areas they need to improve in and the major flaws in their technique?

“Are they bringing in players to replace the likes of Imad and Haris who don’t have any improvements to make? Of course, they aren’t. All players have areas to work on, nobody is perfect, does that mean that the selectors are going to keep dropping players after every series and continue this vicious cycle?”

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 30860 ( 15.76 % ) Babar Azam 136532 ( 69.7 % ) Steve Smith 4951 ( 2.53 % ) Ben Stokes 6063 ( 3.1 % ) Kane Williamson 8405 ( 4.29 % ) Joe Root 142 ( 0.07 % ) Rashid Khan 1144 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 355 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5240 ( 2.68 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 593 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 433 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1155 ( 0.59 % )

