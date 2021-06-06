Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir said the India big-hitting trio of Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Krunal Pandya “looked ready and primed for international cricket when they made their debuts”.

He added that they “did not look to need much advice or coaching at all” as they already knew what was expected of them.

In comparison, Amir said Pakistan have a tendency to throw young players into the deep end even though they have “technical flaws”.

“Look at Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Krunal Pandya, they looked ready and primed for international cricket when they made their debuts and did not look to need much advice or coaching at all,” the 29-year-old told PakPassion.

“They have played several years of domestic cricket and the IPL and that makes their introduction into international cricket much smoother.

“International cricket isn’t school cricket where you learn on the job. It’s a tough environment where only players who are ready and who have learnt about the game and obtained the necessary skills should be selected.

“If you want to learn about cricket, do it at the academy or in first-class cricket, don’t come to international cricket underprepared and hope to learn whilst playing for your country. Too often our young players are thrown into international cricket with technical flaws, with issues in their game, in the hope that they will improve. Well, it doesn’t work like that at all and the sooner we realise it, the better it will be.”

