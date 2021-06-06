Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said he opened the batting initially in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) this year since the team management felt that he should bat higher.

However, Sarfaraz soon realised that the team was lacking an anchor in the middle order, which prompted him to drop back down to his usual spot.

Sarfaraz was in good form prior to the PSL’s postponement as he finished as the fifth-highest run-scorer with 185 runs in five games, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 37 and a strike-rate of 146.82.

With the tournament starting again in Abu Dhabi from June 9 to 24, Sarfaraz is likely to remain in the middle order.

“The team management had decided that I should play a little higher in the batting order. So we made a combination accordingly. That is why I came to open in the start,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“But then I realised that we needed someone in the middle order since we had a player like Saim Ayub, who we picked from the emerging category, as an opener. So we decided to play them on their natural number.

“I was then tasked with settling the team in the middle order. That is why we changed our strategy accordingly and I came back to my own number.”

