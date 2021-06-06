Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram said Mohammad Amir should be in the national team.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.

Wasim noted that Amir is a useful asset and that the Pakistan team need him.

“I still think he should have a place in the Pakistan side,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

