Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said he is backing South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis to be a match-winner when the Pakistan Super League (PSL) resumes.

The tournament was postponed earlier this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but it will now start again in Abu Dhabi from June 9 to 24.

In the three games he played prior to the PSL’s postponement, Du Plessis made 71 runs in three matches at an average of 23.66 and a strike-rate of 131.48.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was also postponed midway through, the former South Africa captain was in sublime form as he was the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

Du Plessis, who was representing the Chennai Super Kings, accumulated 320 runs in seven games, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 64 and a strike-rate of 145.45.

Given how well he played in the IPL, Sarfaraz is hoping that Du Plessis continues to shine for the remainder of the PSL.

“With the way his performances and form has been going on in the IPL, I am hopeful that he will bring the same form for us and deliver winning performances for the team,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Sarfaraz has been in good form in the PSL as he is the fifth-highest run-scorer with 185 runs in five games, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 37 and a strike-rate of 146.82.

The Gladiators will be back in action on June 11 when they face Islamabad United.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is a world-class player, Pakistan cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed on 36-year-old batsman

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2157 ( 5.94 % ) Karachi Kings 5353 ( 14.73 % ) Lahore Qalandars 9062 ( 24.94 % ) Multan Sultans 1917 ( 5.28 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2622 ( 7.22 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15228 ( 41.91 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2157 ( 5.94 % ) Karachi Kings 5353 ( 14.73 % ) Lahore Qalandars 9062 ( 24.94 % ) Multan Sultans 1917 ( 5.28 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2622 ( 7.22 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15228 ( 41.91 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related