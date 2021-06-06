Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir said only captain Babar Azam, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi know they will be picked in the national team.

All three players have been in sensational form as of late and regularly feature in all three formats.

While their spots are safe, Amir noted that the same can’t be said about the other players in the squad.

“You will only see those strong characters and leaders when the chopping and changing of players stops,” the 29-year-old told PakPassion.

“After every tour there is a number of changes, players coming and going and there is no chance that those strong characters will emerge. Leaders emerge when they know they will be picked for a few series and will get a chance to establish themselves.

“Apart from Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan, most of the other players don’t know if they will even be picked for the next tour, so how are they going to develop as leaders.

“The players need space, they need to have some freedom to express themselves and only then will you see positive body language on the field.”

