Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has heaped praise on South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis, calling him a “world-class player”.

Sarfaraz’s comments come ahead of the resumption of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Abu Dhabi from June 9 to 24.

In the three games he played prior to the PSL’s postponement earlier this year, Du Plessis made 71 runs in three matches at an average of 23.66 and a strike-rate of 131.48.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was also postponed midway through, the former South Africa captain was in sublime form as he was the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

Du Plessis, who was representing the Chennai Super Kings, accumulated 320 runs in seven games, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 64 and a strike-rate of 145.45.

“Faf Du Plessis is a world-class player. His overall performances throughout the world have been incredible,” Sarfaraz told Cricket Pakistan.

Sarfaraz has been in good form in the PSL as he is the fifth-highest run-scorer with 185 runs in five games, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 37 and a strike-rate of 146.82.

The Gladiators will be back in action on June 11 when they face Islamabad United.

