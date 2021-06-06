Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Iconic Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram said the selectors should consider picking Mohammad Amir for the upcoming World Cups.
There are three World Cups coming up, with the first one being the T20 World Cup that is scheduled to be held in India from October to November.
Wasim noted that having Amir in the squad will be beneficial since he is an experienced bowler who can pass down his knowledge and expertise to the youngsters.
Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.
However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.
“We have three white-ball World Cups in the coming years,” Wasim told Cricket Pakistan. “I have been saying for a long time that bowlers come in packs. When you have a senior bowler in the pack, he can guide the young bowlers in pressure situations by talking with them.
“They can have quite an impact by giving them confidence and providing them with options. When I had a senior bowler guiding me as a young bowler, I had Imran bhai and I would ask him before every ball. It gives you that added confidence when a senior bowler tells you to do something. I think that is also why Amir is so important.”
One thought on “Consider him for the World Cup, Wasim on Pakistan speedster who can help the younger bowlers”
It is quit obvious a gambler supports gambler