Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Iconic Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram said the selectors should consider picking Mohammad Amir for the upcoming World Cups.

There are three World Cups coming up, with the first one being the T20 World Cup that is scheduled to be held in India from October to November.

Wasim noted that having Amir in the squad will be beneficial since he is an experienced bowler who can pass down his knowledge and expertise to the youngsters.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.

“We have three white-ball World Cups in the coming years,” Wasim told Cricket Pakistan. “I have been saying for a long time that bowlers come in packs. When you have a senior bowler in the pack, he can guide the young bowlers in pressure situations by talking with them.

“They can have quite an impact by giving them confidence and providing them with options. When I had a senior bowler guiding me as a young bowler, I had Imran bhai and I would ask him before every ball. It gives you that added confidence when a senior bowler tells you to do something. I think that is also why Amir is so important.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: He should be in the Pakistan team, Wasim Akram on swing bowler who has good pace as well

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 19266 ( 18.88 % ) Waqar Younis 1992 ( 1.95 % ) Javed Miandad 6345 ( 6.22 % ) Shahid Afridi 29481 ( 28.89 % ) Imran Khan 19518 ( 19.13 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2360 ( 2.31 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1583 ( 1.55 % ) Hanif Mohammad 239 ( 0.23 % ) Younis Khan 3950 ( 3.87 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1596 ( 1.56 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 6083 ( 5.96 % ) Saeed Anwar 7371 ( 7.22 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 805 ( 0.79 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1451 ( 1.42 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 19266 ( 18.88 % ) Waqar Younis 1992 ( 1.95 % ) Javed Miandad 6345 ( 6.22 % ) Shahid Afridi 29481 ( 28.89 % ) Imran Khan 19518 ( 19.13 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2360 ( 2.31 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1583 ( 1.55 % ) Hanif Mohammad 239 ( 0.23 % ) Younis Khan 3950 ( 3.87 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1596 ( 1.56 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 6083 ( 5.96 % ) Saeed Anwar 7371 ( 7.22 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 805 ( 0.79 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1451 ( 1.42 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related