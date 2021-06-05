Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali has made it clear that he wasn’t removed as ODI captain.

Azhar, who averages 36.90 in the 50-over format, quit from the leadership role in February 2017 in the midst of mounting pressure and was succeeded by Sarfaraz Ahmed.

The 36-year-old also pointed out that he decided to give up the Test vice-captaincy since it was “a wise decision” at that time.

First of all, I wasn’t removed.

Secondly, I don’t regret giving up Test Vice Captaincy because at that moment it was a wise decision. https://t.co/0V1lN4SGgA — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) May 30, 2021

“First of all, I wasn’t removed. Secondly, I don’t regret giving up Test vice-captaincy because at that moment it was a wise decision,” he said during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

