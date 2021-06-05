Wasn’t removed as ODI captain, Pakistan player who averages 36.90 in the format says

Posted on by
Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali said he wasn't removed as ODI captain

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali: “First of all, I wasn’t removed. Secondly, I don’t regret giving up Test vice-captaincy because at that moment it was a wise decision”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali has made it clear that he wasn’t removed as ODI captain.

Azhar, who averages 36.90 in the 50-over format, quit from the leadership role in February 2017 in the midst of mounting pressure and was succeeded by Sarfaraz Ahmed.

The 36-year-old also pointed out that he decided to give up the Test vice-captaincy since it was “a wise decision” at that time.

“First of all, I wasn’t removed. Secondly, I don’t regret giving up Test vice-captaincy because at that moment it was a wise decision,” he said during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Very, very special, Pakistan cricketer Azhar Ali on the two India batsmen he wants to play alongside in Test cricket

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply