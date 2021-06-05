One of the best with the new ball, Johan Botha on Pakistan swing maestro who can slice through batting line-ups

Johan Botha said Mohammad Amir is one of the best with the new ball

Johan Botha: “Still one of the best with [the] new ball in hand, great attitude and team man… wants to be in the contest”

Former South Africa spinner Johan Botha said Pakistan left-arm swing bowler Mohammad Amir is “one of the best with [the] new ball in hand”.

Botha’s comments come after Amir signed with the Barbados Tridents for the upcoming edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

“Excellent signing! Still one of the best with [the] new ball in hand, great attitude and team man… wants to be in the contest!” he said on Twitter.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.

