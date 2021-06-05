Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former South Africa spinner Johan Botha said Pakistan left-arm swing bowler Mohammad Amir is “one of the best with [the] new ball in hand”.

Botha’s comments come after Amir signed with the Barbados Tridents for the upcoming edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Excellent signing 👌🏼!! Still one of the best with new ball in hand, great attitude & team man… wants to be in the contest! — johan botha (@johan_botha) May 25, 2021

“Excellent signing! Still one of the best with [the] new ball in hand, great attitude and team man… wants to be in the contest!” he said on Twitter.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Wasn’t removed as ODI captain, Pakistan player who averages 36.90 in the format says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 30709 ( 15.76 % ) Babar Azam 135783 ( 69.7 % ) Steve Smith 4932 ( 2.53 % ) Ben Stokes 6031 ( 3.1 % ) Kane Williamson 8360 ( 4.29 % ) Joe Root 140 ( 0.07 % ) Rashid Khan 1138 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 350 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5199 ( 2.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 588 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 432 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1145 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 30709 ( 15.76 % ) Babar Azam 135783 ( 69.7 % ) Steve Smith 4932 ( 2.53 % ) Ben Stokes 6031 ( 3.1 % ) Kane Williamson 8360 ( 4.29 % ) Joe Root 140 ( 0.07 % ) Rashid Khan 1138 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 350 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5199 ( 2.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 588 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 432 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1145 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related