Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has revealed that he would have loved to bat alongside India legends Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman in Test cricket.

He made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Very very special Laxman and Rahul Dravid 👌👌👌 @VVSLaxman281 https://t.co/7YsMmMfa4k — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) May 30, 2021

“Very very special Laxman and Rahul Dravid,” the 36-year-old said.

Dravid represented India in 164 Tests, where he scored 13,288 runs, which included 36 centuries and 63 half-centuries, at an average of 52.31.

With his runs in the format, Dravid is the fourth-highest run-scorer in Test history.

He also featured in 344 ODIs and amassed 10,889 runs, which included 12 hundreds and 83 fifties, at an average of 39.16.

In regards to Twenty20 Internationals, Dravid played a single match and made 31 runs.

Laxman represented India in 134 Tests and scored 8,781 runs, which included 17 centuries and 56 fifties, at an average of 45.97.

As for his ODI career, he made 2,338 runs in 86 ODIs, which included six hundreds and 10 half-centuries, at an average of 30.76.

