Pride of Pakistan, Azhar Ali on cricketer who is the champion of our hearts

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali has called wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed the “pride of the whole nation and champion of our hearts”.

Azhar’s comments came when he was wishing Sarfaraz happy birthday as he turned 34.

Sarfaraz used to captain Pakistan in all three formats before being stripped of the leadership role and becoming the second choice wicketkeeper behind Mohammad Rizwan.

While he is still picked in the team, he has only played a couple of games lately.

Happy birthday 🥳 Bhayya you are pride of the whole nation and champion of our hearts. May you always stay blessed… Ameen

Love you❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/F8Sl7dbj8E — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) May 22, 2021

“Happy birthday Bhayya you are [the] pride of the whole nation and champion of our hearts. May you always stay blessed… Ameen. Love you,” Azhar said on Twitter.

