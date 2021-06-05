Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir said people constantly talk nonsense about him.

Amir noted that they criticise his every move on YouTube or “go on social media for attention for their fabricated and ridiculous stories”.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.

“Look, there is no way you can please everyone. There are some people in life who no matter what you do they will always criticise and find faults in it,” he told PakPassion.

“They are the people who will turn a positive into a negative. Some sit on YouTube criticising my every move and others go on social media for attention for their fabricated and ridiculous stories.

“I have always been close to my fans and those who have supported me throughout the highs and lows of my career. They are the people who I want to entertain and perform for, not those who continue to spout nonsense about me.”

