Australia pace bowler Pat Cummins has admitted that Pakistan captain and star batsman Babar Azam is one of the toughest players he has bowled to.

Recently, Azam made scores of 103, 31 and 94 in the ODI series against South Africa, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.

As for the T20 series, he made 14 and 50 in the first two matches before hammering a career-best 122, which came off 59 balls and included 15 boundaries and four sixes, in the third T20 International.

In the fourth game, he was dismissed for 24 and thus finished with 210 runs in four matches at an average of 52.50 and a strike-rate of 143.83.

He amassed 95 runs in the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, which included a top score of 52, at an average of 31.66 and a strike-rate of 100.

During that series, he became the fastest batsman to score 2,000 runs in T20 Internationals.

In the Test series against Zimbabwe, Azam mustered two runs at an average of one.

Aside from Azam, Cummins also included India skipper Virat Kohli, New Zealand leader Kane Williamson, the England duo of Joe Root and Ben Stokes, and the South African pair of AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis on his list of toughest batsmen to bowl to.

“These are the best in the world and are the obvious ones as they don’t have any weaknesses. Each team has a couple of batters that are toughest to bowl to, but you want to face those challenges as it is most rewarding,” Cummins said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“You talk about Joe Root and Ben Stokes from England. Then obviously, Pujara and Virat [Kohli] from India. You have got Kane Williamson and Babar Azam. In South Africa, there was AB de Villiers and Faf [du Plessis] is there. Every team has a couple of guys who are the prized wickets.”

