Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has lashed out at his critics, saying they were never satisfied with any of his performances.

Amir noted that if he took figures of 1-40 off 10 overs, his critics would say that he should have taken more wickets.

On the flip side, if he finished with figures 3-60, his critics would lambast him for conceding so many runs.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.

“The biggest problem was that no matter what I did with the ball, the critics were never happy. If I had bowling figures of 1 for 40 from 10 overs, they would say that he didn’t take enough wickets. If I had figures of 3 for 60 from 10 overs, they would say that I conceded too many runs,” he told PakPassion.

“It was a no-win situation for me and in the end, I just had that mindset of letting them enjoy themselves criticising me if that is what they wanted. I always felt that whilst I wasn’t really enjoying my cricket as much, my effort levels never declined when I was playing for Pakistan.

“As a cricketer you have good and bad days, but I always gave 100% wherever and whenever I played – I always gave my all.”

