Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan believes his side have the strongest spin attack out of all the Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams.

His comments come ahead of the resumption of the tournament in Abu Dhabi from June 9 to 24.

The Sultans currently sit in fifth place on the standings as they have won just one of their five games.

Rizwan was the top run-scorer prior to the PSL’s postponement earlier this year with 297 runs in five matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 59.40 and a strike-rate of 140.09.

Ahead of the restart, Rizwan has been in red-hot form for Pakistan and did extremely well during the recent tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

He amassed 42 runs in the three-match ODI series against against South Africa at an average of 14.

However, the 29-year-old turned thing around with 147 runs, which included two half-centuries, in the four-match T20 series at an average of 73.50 and a strike-rate of 147.

He continued to shine in the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe as he amassed 186 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 186 and a strike-rate of 133.81.

In the two-Test series, he made 66 runs at an average of 33.

“When I played for Pakistan A in Abu Dhabi [a] few years ago, there wasn’t much spin on offer,” he told Cricket Pakistan. “However, we would like the pitches to provide turn as I believe that we have the strongest spin attack in the competition.

“We hope that we get turning tracks and our bowlers are able to take advantage of the conditions.”

The Sultans will be in action on June 10 when they take on the Karachi Kings, who are the defending champions.

