Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan said he is happy that people have such high expectations of him.

His comments come ahead of the resumption of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Abu Dhabi from June 9 to 24.

The Sultans currently sit in fifth place on the standings as they have won just one of their five games.

Rizwan was the top run-scorer prior to the PSL’s postponement earlier this year with 297 runs in five matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 59.40 and a strike-rate of 140.09.

Ahead of the restart, Rizwan has been in red-hot form for Pakistan and did extremely well during the recent tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

He amassed 42 runs in the three-match ODI series against against South Africa at an average of 14.

However, the 29-year-old turned thing around with 147 runs, which included two half-centuries, in the four-match T20 series at an average of 73.50 and a strike-rate of 147.

He continued to shine in the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe as he amassed 186 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 186 and a strike-rate of 133.81.

In the two-Test series, he made 66 runs at an average of 33.

“I enjoy the fact that people have expectations from me and Babar Azam like they used to have with past great players like Inzamam-ul-Haq, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis,” Rizwan told Cricket Pakistan.

“My objective is to give my hundred percent, not be behind anyone in hard work and leave the rest to Almighty Allah.”

The Sultans will be in action on June 10 when they take on the Karachi Kings, who are the defending champions.

