Iconic Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar said it is wrong of Mohammad Amir to say that he hasn’t gotten enough chances.

Akhtar noted that Amir received ample opportunities to be a major asset for the national team, but fell well short of the mark.

The Rawalpindi Express added that the 29-year-old’s performances with the ball have “gone down”.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.

“This grievance of Amir that he hasn’t gotten chances is wrong that he didn’t receive chances. His performances had gone down,” Akhtar said on PTV Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

