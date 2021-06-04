Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Somerset captain Tom Abell said former Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali has been the biggest influence on him as a leader.

Azhar has played for Somerset in the past and Abell said that the veteran top order batsman is an inspiring person.

As a player, nothing means more to me than being an influence. Thank you @tomabell1 means a lot!🙏🏼 https://t.co/CEq6JptG7f — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) April 10, 2021

“I think possibly the biggest influence [on me] has been Azhar as a leader because I look at the sort of person that he is and, you know, his values. What he sort of invests in cricket and in life as a whole, and just how he goes about things day to day I think was really inspiring for me,” Abell said in a video posted by Somerset on Twitter.

In response, Azhar said: “As a player, nothing means more to me than being an influence. Thank you Tom Abell means a lot!”

Abell, 27, has been in magnificent form in the ongoing County Championship season as he has accumulated 529 runs in seven matches, which includes a century and three fifties, at an average of 66.12.

