Legendary Pakistan quick bowler Shoaib Akhtar said left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir was given plenty of chances to prove his worth.
Akhtar noted that head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis “tried to play Amir at every opportunity they could find”.
However, Amir was ultimately dropped since he failed to live up to expectations.
Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.
However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management leaves.
“We should also not forget that Misbah, Waqar and the management tried to play Amir at every opportunity they could find. They kept giving him chances,” Akhtar said on PTV Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
