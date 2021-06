Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan quick bowler Shoaib Akhtar said left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir was given plenty of chances to prove his worth.

Akhtar noted that head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis “tried to play Amir at every opportunity they could find”.

However, Amir was ultimately dropped since he failed to live up to expectations.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management leaves.

“We should also not forget that Misbah, Waqar and the management tried to play Amir at every opportunity they could find. They kept giving him chances,” Akhtar said on PTV Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: His pace has dropped, Shoaib Akhtar on Pakistan bowler who can move the ball a long way

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 19021 ( 18.87 % ) Waqar Younis 1976 ( 1.96 % ) Javed Miandad 6292 ( 6.24 % ) Shahid Afridi 29158 ( 28.92 % ) Imran Khan 19290 ( 19.13 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2344 ( 2.32 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1540 ( 1.53 % ) Hanif Mohammad 234 ( 0.23 % ) Younis Khan 3915 ( 3.88 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1550 ( 1.54 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 6001 ( 5.95 % ) Saeed Anwar 7275 ( 7.22 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 791 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1436 ( 1.42 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 19021 ( 18.87 % ) Waqar Younis 1976 ( 1.96 % ) Javed Miandad 6292 ( 6.24 % ) Shahid Afridi 29158 ( 28.92 % ) Imran Khan 19290 ( 19.13 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2344 ( 2.32 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1540 ( 1.53 % ) Hanif Mohammad 234 ( 0.23 % ) Younis Khan 3915 ( 3.88 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1550 ( 1.54 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 6001 ( 5.95 % ) Saeed Anwar 7275 ( 7.22 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 791 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1436 ( 1.42 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related