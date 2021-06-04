Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar said ex-Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi worked very hard to bring left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir back.

Amir was banned for five years in 2010 for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal.

However, Akhtar noted that Sethi and the other members of the PCB went through a “very hard process” to give him a second chance.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.

“Najam Sethi had a big role in bringing Mohammad Amir back,” Akhtar said on PTV Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“Respect the fact that Najam Sethi and the board worked very hard in bringing him back. It was a very hard process. This is a favour the PCB did for Amir.”

