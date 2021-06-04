Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan great Shoaib Akhtar said he agrees with head coach Misbah-ul-Haq that left-arms seamer Mohammad Amir’s performances have deteriorated.

Akhtar noted that Misbah “is not in the wrong” about this as Amir has failed to have the same kind of impact that he did during the 2017 Champions Trophy, including the final against India, where he dismissed Rohit Sharma, captain Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan to lead the men in green to a comprehensive 180-run win.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes Misbah and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.

“Amir won some crucial matches for Pakistan in the Champions Trophy which includes the final,” Akhtar said on PTV Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“After that his performances deteriorated, a stance of Misbah which is right. Misbah is not in the wrong here.”

