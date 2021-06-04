Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that the management were against veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez.

Akhtar noted that Hafeez answered back by scoring plenty of runs, which left the selectors with no choice but to include him in the national team.

Hafeez ended 2020 as the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 415 runs in 10 games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.57.

Most recently, the 40-year-old featured in the T20 series against South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Against the Proteas, Hafeez accumulated 55 runs in four matches at an average of 18.33 and a strike-rate of 119.56.

As for the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, he amassed 10 runs in three matches at an average of five and a strike-rate of 58.82.

Akhtar pointed out that left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir should have “learned from Hafeez” and followed in his footsteps instead of retiring.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.

“The management was also against Hafeez. What did Hafeez do that was different? He just made runs and nothing else. He didn’t give the management an envelope full of cash,” Akhtar said on PTV Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Amir should have learned from Hafeez.”

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 30707 ( 15.76 % ) Babar Azam 135776 ( 69.7 % ) Steve Smith 4932 ( 2.53 % ) Ben Stokes 6031 ( 3.1 % ) Kane Williamson 8359 ( 4.29 % ) Joe Root 140 ( 0.07 % ) Rashid Khan 1138 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 350 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5199 ( 2.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 588 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 432 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1145 ( 0.59 % )

