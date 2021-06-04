Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar said left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir “should have realised that papa Mickey Arthur will not always be there to safeguard him”.

Arthur used to be Pakistan’s head coach until he was replaced by Misbah-ul-Haq.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes Misbah and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.

Akhtar said Amir needs to “grow up” and understand that while he may not get along with the team management, he should raise his performance and the amount of hard work he puts in.

“Sometimes you have good days and sometimes you have bad days. Amir should have realised that papa Mickey Arthur will not always be there to safeguard him,” the Rawalpindi Express said on PTV Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“Sometimes you have to grow up. I am saying this for Amir. Sometimes you have to grow up. You don’t let it go but you mature enough to realise that the management is not according to my wishes, now I have to raise my performance and level of hard work.”

