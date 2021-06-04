Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar agreed with head coach Misbah-ul-Haq that left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir’s pace has dropped.
Akhtar said “there is nothing wrong with that assessment” from Misbah as it is the truth.
Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.
However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes Misbah and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.
“He is also right when he says that Amir’s pace has gone down. There is nothing wrong with that assessment,” Akhtar said on PTV Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
