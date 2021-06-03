Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal said Yasir Shah cannot be replaced by anyone in the Test team.

Ajmal noted that no one has come close to exhibiting the abilities and talent needed to dethrone Yasir as Pakistan’s go-to spinner in the longest format right now.

While there are many talented spinners starting to make their presence felt, including Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan and Zahid Mahmood, Yasir still continues to be seen as number one.

The 35-year-old has represented Pakistan in 43 Tests and taken 235 wickets at an average of 30.83.

“No one has been able to replace Yasir Shah in Test cricket till now,” Ajmal told Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Don’t change your mind about coming back, Saeed Ajmal tells Pakistan player once hailed as a prodigy

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 30707 ( 15.77 % ) Babar Azam 135761 ( 69.7 % ) Steve Smith 4932 ( 2.53 % ) Ben Stokes 6031 ( 3.1 % ) Kane Williamson 8358 ( 4.29 % ) Joe Root 139 ( 0.07 % ) Rashid Khan 1138 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 350 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5199 ( 2.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 587 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 432 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1145 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 30707 ( 15.77 % ) Babar Azam 135761 ( 69.7 % ) Steve Smith 4932 ( 2.53 % ) Ben Stokes 6031 ( 3.1 % ) Kane Williamson 8358 ( 4.29 % ) Joe Root 139 ( 0.07 % ) Rashid Khan 1138 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 350 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5199 ( 2.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 587 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 432 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1145 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related