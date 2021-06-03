Saeed Ajmal: “No one has been able to replace Yasir Shah in Test cricket till now”
Iconic Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal said Yasir Shah cannot be replaced by anyone in the Test team.
Ajmal noted that no one has come close to exhibiting the abilities and talent needed to dethrone Yasir as Pakistan’s go-to spinner in the longest format right now.
While there are many talented spinners starting to make their presence felt, including Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan and Zahid Mahmood, Yasir still continues to be seen as number one.
The 35-year-old has represented Pakistan in 43 Tests and taken 235 wickets at an average of 30.83.
“No one has been able to replace Yasir Shah in Test cricket till now,” Ajmal told Cricket Pakistan.
