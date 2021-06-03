Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Saeed Ajmal believes fellow Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah can still play international cricket for another two or three years.

Yasir has predominantly featured in Test cricket and has been Pakistan’s go-to spinner in the format for quite some time.

However, with other spinners like Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan and Zahid Mahmood proving their worth, questions are being asked about whether Yasir is on borrowed time.

But, Ajmal believes that the 35-year-old can be a useful asset for a couple more years.

“I think Yasir Shah still has two or three years of cricket left in him,” Ajmal told Cricket Pakistan.

Yasir has represented Pakistan in 43 Tests and taken 235 wickets, which includes 16 five-wicket hauls, at an average of 30.83.

