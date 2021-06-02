Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal has told left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir, who was once considered to be a prodigy, not to change his mind about coming out of retirement.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.

But, Ajmal said the 29-year-old made the decision to retire “out of desperation” and should stick with it.

“Amir had given his retirement out of desperation but now he is thinking of coming back. If he has made his decision to retire, then he should stick to it,” Ajmal told Cricket Pakistan.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 18999 ( 18.88 % ) Waqar Younis 1974 ( 1.96 % ) Javed Miandad 6287 ( 6.25 % ) Shahid Afridi 29083 ( 28.9 % ) Imran Khan 19261 ( 19.14 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2341 ( 2.33 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1535 ( 1.53 % ) Hanif Mohammad 234 ( 0.23 % ) Younis Khan 3911 ( 3.89 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1545 ( 1.54 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5984 ( 5.95 % ) Saeed Anwar 7270 ( 7.22 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 788 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1434 ( 1.42 % ) Back

