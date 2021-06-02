Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Legendary Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal has told left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir, who was once considered to be a prodigy, not to change his mind about coming out of retirement.
Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.
However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.
But, Ajmal said the 29-year-old made the decision to retire “out of desperation” and should stick with it.
“Amir had given his retirement out of desperation but now he is thinking of coming back. If he has made his decision to retire, then he should stick to it,” Ajmal told Cricket Pakistan.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Who does he think he is to demand Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis’ removal, Saeed Ajmal on Pakistan player who is upset with the two coaches