Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan said he is not supporting any team in particular in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but wished the Lahore Qalandars well ahead of the tournament’s resumption.

The competition is expected to start in Abu Dhabi next week and the Qalandars currently sit in fourth place on the standings with three wins in four matches.

Younis said he is looking forward to seeing some good cricket being played throughout the remainder of the PSL.

“Resumption of PSL 6 is a good sign as we move forward. I am looking forward to some exciting contests in Abu Dhabi,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“I am not supporting any particular team as all of them are pretty balanced. However, I wish Lahore Qalandars does well but my wishes are with all the teams.”

