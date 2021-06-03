Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Saeed Ajmal said Nauman Ali “doesn’t generate a lot of spin” when bowling and needs to work on this going forward.

Nauman has enjoyed an excellent start to his international career as in the four Tests he has played, the 34-year-old has taken 16 wickets, which includes two five-fors, at an average of 19.81.

Most recently, Nauman claimed eight wickets in the two-Test series against Zimbabwe at an average of 18.12.

“Nauman bowls wicket to wicket and doesn’t generate a lot of spin. So, he needs to work on that,” Ajmal told Cricket Pakistan.

