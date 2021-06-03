Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan great Saeed Ajmal said fellow spinner Nauman Ali will be successful in Asian conditions since he bowls with “a little more pace”.
Nauman has enjoyed a superb start to his international career as in the four Tests he has played, the 34-year-old has taken 16 wickets, which includes two five-fors, at an average of 19.81.
Most recently, Nauman claimed eight wickets in the two-Test series against Zimbabwe at an average of 18.12.
“Nauman bowls with a little more pace and he will be successful in Asian conditions,” Ajmal told Cricket Pakistan.
“You can’t be successful by bowling with flight in Asia, so you need to bowl with more pace as a spinner. Whereas, in Australia or England, you need to give loop to the ball in order to generate spin.”
