Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal said it is too early to judge the potential of fellow spinner Nauman Ali.

This comes after Nauman has made a fantastic start to his Test career.

In the four Tests he has played, the 34-year-old has taken 16 wickets, which includes two five-fors, at an average of 19.81.

Most recently, Nauman claimed eight wickets in the two-Test series against Zimbabwe at an average of 18.12.

However, Ajmal wants to see how he fares in tougher conditions, such as those in Australia, England and New Zealand.

“We will find out about Nauman Ali’s ability when he will bowl against a top team. It is different ball game to bowl in Australia, England and New Zealand as compared to Pakistan,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

