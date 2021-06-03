Too early to judge his potential, Ajmal on Pakistan spinner who has made a great start to his Test career

Posted on by
Saeed Ajmal said it is too early to judge Nauman Ali's potential

Saeed Ajmal: “We will find out about Nauman Ali’s ability when he will bowl against a top team. It is different ball game to bowl in Australia, England and New Zealand as compared to Pakistan”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal said it is too early to judge the potential of fellow spinner Nauman Ali.

This comes after Nauman has made a fantastic start to his Test career.

In the four Tests he has played, the 34-year-old has taken 16 wickets, which includes two five-fors, at an average of 19.81.

Most recently, Nauman claimed eight wickets in the two-Test series against Zimbabwe at an average of 18.12.

However, Ajmal wants to see how he fares in tougher conditions, such as those in Australia, England and New Zealand.

“We will find out about Nauman Ali’s ability when he will bowl against a top team. It is different ball game to bowl in Australia, England and New Zealand as compared to Pakistan,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Can’t drop him like that, Saeed Ajmal on Pakistan player who is a top performer in Test cricket

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply